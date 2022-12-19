IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting

15:01

Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur sat down with MSNBC legal analysts Chuck Rosenberg, Joyce Vance, and Andrew Weissman, MSNBC national security analyst, Frank Figliuzzi,  MSNBC homeland security analyst Donell Harvin, leading up to the House January 6th committee's final public meeting.Dec. 19, 2022

