‘Truly horrific’: Tragedy at holiday parade in Waukesha, WI

Former ATF Special Agent in Charge Jim Cavanaugh and Angelito Tenorio, an eyewitness, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tragedy after a driver plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Tenorio, who was marching in the parade as an SUV stormed through the crowd, recounts hearing “deafening cries and screams from people in attendance and who were participating at the parade.” He says “it was truly horrific.”Nov. 22, 2021