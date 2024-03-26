IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Timeline of events in the Baltimore bridge collapse
    Timeline of events in the Baltimore bridge collapse

Timeline of events in the Baltimore bridge collapse

NBC News' Ryan Nobles breaks down the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse timeline that appears to show the four minute difference between when the cargo ship's lights went off to the moment the bridge collapsed.March 26, 2024

