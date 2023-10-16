'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages01:41
- Now Playing
'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack00:55
- UP NEXT
Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies03:32
Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'13:59
Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza05:31
Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel06:07
Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict04:22
'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas05:30
'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu06:25
'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools02:39
IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'05:59
Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms05:31
Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'06:09
U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding03:29
Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza05:34
'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas05:02
Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'04:13
Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza05:40
Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks08:48
Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas03:55
Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages01:41
- Now Playing
'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack00:55
- UP NEXT
Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies03:32
Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'13:59
Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza05:31
Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel06:07
Play All