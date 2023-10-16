IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

  Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

  Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza

  Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

  Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

  'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

  'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

  IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

  Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

  Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

  U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

  Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza

  'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

  Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

  Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

  Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks

  Man describes 'painful' moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence service, said the organization failed to give sufficient warning time for the Hamas attack on Israel. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on Bar’s letter indicating there will be an investigation into the failure after the war is over.Oct. 16, 2023

