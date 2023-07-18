IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘This is an endgame move’: Trump receives target letter from Special Counsel in Jan. 6 probe

06:35

Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with his involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Joyce Vance, Ken Dilanian and Garrett Haake join Peter Alexander to discuss. “I'm willing to hazard an educated guess. This sort of target letter and this timeframe that they've given Trump to appear in front of the grand jury if he wants to. This is an endgame move. This is something that prosecutors do when their evidence is compiled when they've made their decisions,” Vance says. “He knows the political time clock is ticking — not because politics will influence his decisions here, but because they will influence both his ability to act and his ability to get the case to trial in advance of the election.”July 18, 2023

