DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to defend curriculum changes to how Black history is taught in Florida schools, saying that enslaved Black people “parlayed” skills used in forced labor “into doing things later in life.” President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc Morial and John Kasich join Andrea Mitchell to react. “The idea that you got skills that you could use later in life — there was no later in life but being enslaved, except for maybe the last generations that were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment,” Morial says. “The very notion that you're going to engage in sort of a lost cause, revisionist history and try to indoctrinate the young people of Florida with this garbage is going to be resisted.”July 27, 2023