  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

  • UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

  • Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

  • ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

  • ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

  • ‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

  • Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to defend curriculum changes to how Black history is taught in Florida schools, saying that enslaved Black people “parlayed” skills used in forced labor “into doing things later in life.” President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc Morial and John Kasich join Andrea Mitchell to react. “The idea that you got skills that you could use later in life — there was no later in life but being enslaved, except for maybe the last generations that were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment,” Morial says. “The very notion that you're going to engage in sort of a lost cause, revisionist history and try to indoctrinate the young people of Florida with this garbage is going to be resisted.”July 27, 2023

