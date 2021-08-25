'There was a failure here': Afghan combat veteran says 'we could have saved all of these people'
Matt Zeller, advisory Board Chair at the Association of Wartime Allies and an Afghanistan combat veteran, tells Andrea Mitchell "there was a failure here" as Afghan allies are at risk of getting left behind. "The president and his administration needs to sop gaslighting the country and telling people it was inevitable. We could have saved all of these people. And the blame is bipartisan," says Zeller.Aug. 25, 2021