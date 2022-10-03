'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story

NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren joins Andrea Mitchell to report on the drop in breast cancer screening following the pandemic and the importance of regular screening, which she says may need to include more than a mammogram. “We really should be doing an ultrasound or an MRI and not just counting on a mammogram, because it's that snowball in a snowstorm scenario. They can't see breast cancer when you have dense breasts,” Dahlgren explains, detailing how two screenings failed to detect her own tumor because of her dense breast tissue. “The system is failing so many women. And so it is this issue where it's up to women now to be asking their doctors, do I have dense breasts? Do I need additional screening?” Oct. 3, 2022