'The State Dept. sees there's a problem': Sen. Shaheen reacts to the firing of Havana Syndrome response coordinator

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the State Department firing the Havana Syndrome coordinator and why she considers it to be an important step in getting employees at the Dept. of State who have suffered from these directed energy attacks the help they require. "I thought that was an action that was positive in terms of providing the care that people need," says Shaheen. "Unlike some colleagues that work for CIA or Department of Defense they have not gotten the same care."Sept. 23, 2021