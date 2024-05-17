IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez
May 17, 202404:33
  • Now Playing

    ‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’

    07:37

  • Jeh Johnson: ‘May be some noise’ but Biden will get ‘a very respectful reception’ at Morehouse

    07:07

  • ‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination

    07:53

  • Katy Tur: Presence of Trump allies adds ‘mean girl quality’ to the courtroom

    09:53

  • ‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November

    09:13

  • ‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah

    04:05

  • 'Very painful and very surprising move’: Ukrainian journalist on Russia’s latest attack

    06:23

  • Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any

    01:27

  • 'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial

    05:05

  • 'Last nail in the coffin': Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction

    04:09

  • Cohen testifies that Trump directed him to pay off Stormy Daniels

    01:30

  • 'Two of the worst days for Donald Trump': Ari Melber on Michael Cohen's testimony

    05:24

  • ‘He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign’: Cohen testimony continues

    03:52

  • ‘Catastrophic... horrible for the campaign’: Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels’ story

    06:50

  • Andrew Weissmann attends Trump trial: 'I don't usually see the defendant asleep'

    06:39

  • Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony

    04:47

  • Paul Butler: ‘Zero to 100 real quick’ that’s how Trump’s lawyers will ‘cross examine Michael Cohen’

    05:37

  • ‘All about the power of intimidation’: Trump goes after adversaries despite gag order

    03:48

  • ‘Most important part of the trial’: Trump Org bookkeeper takes the stand

    04:33

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

04:33

Israeli forces recovered the bodies of three people killed by Hamas in the October 7th attack on the Supernova music festival. Raf Sanchez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how many hostages remain and the evacuation of a team of American medical professionals volunteering in Gaza.May 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’

    07:37

  • Jeh Johnson: ‘May be some noise’ but Biden will get ‘a very respectful reception’ at Morehouse

    07:07

  • ‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination

    07:53

  • Katy Tur: Presence of Trump allies adds ‘mean girl quality’ to the courtroom

    09:53

  • ‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November

    09:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All