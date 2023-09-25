‘The point of this impeachment is not to provide evidence,’ but to ‘devalue the coin of impeachment’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Republicans are preparing to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden two days before the federal government shuts down. Charlie Sykes and Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on political calculus for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Kevin McCarthy's hollow speakership is playing out pretty much the way that you would have expected. You know, what could go wrong when you shut down the government and then start an impeachment without any evidence?” Sykes says. “The point of this impeachment is not to provide evidence, it's to flood the zone. It is to devalue the coin of impeachment, because at the end of the day, if everybody's impeached then nobody's impeached. If everybody is corrupt, nobody is corrupt.”Sept. 25, 2023

