‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

The Biden White House is pushing ahead with a $6 billion dollar prison exchange deal, which gives Tehran access to billions in Iran oil profits that had been previously blocked by U.S. sanctions. Dan DeLuce and David Rhode join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the controversy behind Iran’s use of that money. “On the one hand, the money is monitored, it is tracked, it's in Qatar, it's not sitting in a bank in Tehran, and they can only use it for these items that are not under sanctions,” DeLuce said. “However, if you get $6 billion, that frees up other money. So obviously critics are honing in on that and saying, essentially, we're allowing them we're freeing up money that they would like to use for other purposes.”Sept. 12, 2023