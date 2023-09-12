IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

  • With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41

  • Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

    02:20

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

    07:19

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

    05:30

  • U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

    05:53

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40

  • ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

  • Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

    01:37

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

07:37

The Biden White House is pushing ahead with a $6 billion dollar prison exchange deal, which gives Tehran access to billions in Iran oil profits that had been previously blocked by U.S. sanctions. Dan DeLuce and David Rhode join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the controversy behind Iran’s use of that money. “On the one hand, the money is monitored, it is tracked, it's in Qatar, it's not sitting in a bank in Tehran, and they can only use it for these items that are not under sanctions,” DeLuce said. “However, if you get $6 billion, that frees up other money. So obviously critics are honing in on that and saying, essentially, we're allowing them we're freeing up money that they would like to use for other purposes.”Sept. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

  • With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41

  • Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All