“The Martha Mitchell Effect” is ‘uncanny’ parallel to ‘today’s political climate’ - filmmaker

Martha Mitchell, wife of President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell, was gaslighted by the Nixon administration for whistleblowing during the Watergate scandal. Director and editor Anne Alvergue and Co-Director Debra McClutchy join Andrea Mitchell to discuss their new film, “The Martha Mitchell Effect.” Alvergue says “the parallels to today's political climate are so uncanny so it was a perfect time to examine her story.” McClutchy adds, “She was privy to some of the dirty things happening. We don't know exactly what she knew, but she knew things that were going on and she was willing to speak out against the most powerful government in the world."March 10, 2023