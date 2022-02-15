‘The American Diplomat’: New film profiles pioneering Black Ambassadors
New film, The American Diplomat, analyzes the legacy of three trailblazing black ambassadors in a profession long dominated by white men. “One thing I hope the film does is open up that space to young viewers of color so that they can see that these were the trail blazers that helped create that space for us,” says director Leola Calzolai-Stewart, who joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the film along with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the State Department’s first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Feb. 15, 2022
Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin's next moves
