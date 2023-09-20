‘Tension’ between nature of criminal, political investigations on display at Garland’s House hearing

Attorney General Merrick Garland was in the hot seat before the House Judiciary Committee fielding questions from Republican lawmakers regarding his handling of the investigations into President Biden and his son Hunter. Garrett Haake, Harry Litman, and Anthony Coley, who previously served as head of public affairs under Garland, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think if I had to come up with one word to describe what we all just saw, it’s tension. There's not just tension between Democrats and Republicans, but there's tension between the nature of criminal investigations and the nature of political investigations,” Coley says. “In criminal investigations, prosecutors follow the facts. The facts tell prosecutors where to go. With political investigations, members of Congress often start with the end in mind, right? And then they try to conduct an investigation to fill in the blanks to get the objective that they want. And so that's what's happened here.”Sept. 20, 2023