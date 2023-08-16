IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'So many' Trump indictments make it so candidates can't tell voters 'where they stand' on 'issues'

    05:08
Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

05:08

After a fourth indictment in Georgia was handed down this week against former President Donald Trump, the political calendar becomes even more intertwined with his legal schedule. Mark Murray, Eugene Scott, and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how another indictment might impact the upcoming debates and GOP voters. Scott says in a focus group with Michigan swing voters, “one gentleman said, there are just so many and I’d rather talk about the economy, abortion rights, foreign policy.” Scott added, “and the focus on the indictments is actually keeping candidates from being able to tell voters where they stand on these issues and that's concerning a lot of swing voters.”Aug. 16, 2023

    ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08
