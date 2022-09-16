IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins Andrea Mitchell to share his memories of time spent with Queen Elizabeth II as the world continues to mourn the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. “She made you feel at home by bringing other guests that she knew you would like. There was a book in your room that she had chosen specially from her library for you to read,” says Brown. “That was the kindness and generosity and the considerate nature that she had.” Sept. 16, 2022

    'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

