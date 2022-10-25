 ‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial

Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach Dawn and MSNBC’s Reverend Al Sharpton join Andrea Mitchell after Griner’s nine-year prison sentence was upheld by a Russian court. “I do think there's more to it than what she's been sentenced for. She is a political pawn,” says Staley. “We must do something for Brittney and her family, and the rest of our prisoners who are wrongly detained and in other countries.”Oct. 25, 2022