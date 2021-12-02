‘Serious, sober’ meeting between U.S. and Russian top diplomats amid rising tensions

Andrea Mitchell, on assignment in Sweden, joins Garrett Haake to discuss Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s “serious, sober” meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov today amid rising tensions over the “tens of thousands of combat forces” Russia has amassed on the Ukrainian border. “Russia is pushing for a virtual meeting” between Presidents Biden and Putin, though Andrea reports, “it remains to be seen whether the two leaders could find an off ramp from an emerging crisis.”Dec. 2, 2021