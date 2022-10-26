'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

Representative Mike Doyle (D-PA) and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald join Andrea Mitchell live in Pittsburgh to evaluate which issues debated last night in Pennsylvania will resonate most with voters as they make their final decisions between Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz. Fitzgerald says that although “John’s answers might not have been as quickly done, as slick as Dr. Oz’s,” he demonstrated that he “supports Roe v. Wade,” “fracking,” and “raising the minimum wage.” Whereas, Dr. Oz “knows how to deal on that format, but he really wasn’t answering the questions that I think most working class people in Western Pennsylvania wanted to hear.” Doyle predicts that Oz’s comment on abortion will stand out to suburban women, calling it “a scary proposition for women."Oct. 26, 2022