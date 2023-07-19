‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

Peter Alexander is joined by former Governor Bill Richardson (D-NM) and Andrea Mitchell from the Aspen Security Forum to discuss her interview with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield about the Biden administration’s efforts to secure the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan from detention in Russia. “Right now, Russia is not being helpful,” Andrea says. “They don't want to leave Paul Whelan behind another time and disappoint his family as well. But right now, it's bad. There are lawyers working on it very privately and trying to influence other governments to try to be helpful.”July 19, 2023