‘Roughest of all the numbers for President Biden’ show low enthusiasm among key voter demographics

A new poll from NBC News has former President Donald Trump at nearly 60% in the Republican primary while also showing concern among voters about President Biden’s age and fitness for a second term. Steve Kornacki and Mark Murray join Andrea Mitchell to break down the new poll and discuss its implications for 2024. “This might be the roughest of all the numbers for President Biden and the White House in our poll,” Mark tells Andrea. “It not only shows Republicans with an enthusiasm and high voter interest over Democrats, but it also shows that African Americans, Latinos and then particularly young people aren't as fired up as they were in past election cycles.”Sept. 25, 2023