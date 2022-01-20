‘Putin may see some opening’ ahead of Blinken-Lavrov meeting
Andrea Mitchell, reporting live from Geneva, looks ahead to tomorrow’s meeting between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “There’s a lot of drama here, because Sergei Lavrov does not play nice,” says Andrea. “Vladimir Putin may see some opening here, especially because of the stumbles on foreign policy and all the damage control today from the White House and from the President himself.”Jan. 20, 2022
