 Peter Baker: ‘There’s not much of a fear factor in Washington’ about raising the debt limit

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, former Governor John Kasich (R-OH), and former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz Eakin join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the battle over the debt limit as Senate Republicans back House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ahead of his meeting with President Biden. “I think that there's not much of a fear factor in Washington the way there has been in the past about what that cliff really adds up to,” Baker says. “I think that part of it is because we did get downgraded and the world didn't seem to end very much. Were there consequences to it? Yes, there were. But the world didn't seem to end. And so there's certainly, at least some small part of the Congress that is looking to say, ‘Hey, we can go ahead and roll right up to that cliff and it may not be the worst thing in the world.’”May 8, 2023