‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico
Vice Director and Program Manager for Ciencia Puerto Rico Monica Feliu Mojer and Dr. Kavita Patel join Joe Fryer to discuss the aggressive surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico despite relatively high vaccination rates on the island. “In Puerto Rico, the holidays are really, really important - it’s a time where people gather. So, I think we are seeing a perfect storm of factors that have led to this surge,” says Feliu Mojer. “If 25% of the island is still not vaccinated. That's too many people that remain fragile, and unfortunately, can spread infection to each other and other people as well,” says Dr. Patel.Dec. 28, 2021
