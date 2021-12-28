IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

    09:13

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'

    05:14

  • Putin blames West for growing tensions in ‘incredibly provocative’ news conference

    07:38

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Vaccinated protected against ‘severe consequences’ of covid

    07:01

  • Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87

    01:10

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Jason Furman: ‘Economy will continue its recovery’ despite Omicron

    08:42

  • ‘Invisible Hands’ delivers food to those in need

    05:56

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘You can’t test out of COVID’

    06:48

  • Biden administration extends pause on federal student loan payments until May

    01:46

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

    09:26

  • Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

    07:07

  • Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

    02:17

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

    05:35

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    07:18

  • Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

    05:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico

05:35

Vice Director and Program Manager for Ciencia Puerto Rico Monica Feliu Mojer and Dr. Kavita Patel join Joe Fryer to discuss the aggressive surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico despite relatively high vaccination rates on the island. “In Puerto Rico, the holidays are really, really important - it’s a time where people gather. So, I think we are seeing a perfect storm of factors that have led to this surge,” says Feliu Mojer. “If 25% of the island is still not vaccinated. That's too many people that remain fragile, and unfortunately, can spread infection to each other and other people as well,” says Dr. Patel.Dec. 28, 2021

  • Now Playing

    ‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

    09:13

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'

    05:14

  • Putin blames West for growing tensions in ‘incredibly provocative’ news conference

    07:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All