    'Not really orthodox' methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44
Andrea Mitchell Reports

'Not really orthodox' methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

07:44

Retired top CIA officer Douglas London, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell with their reactions to reports that the FBI has interviewed former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin. London shares what it was like to brief former President Trump with sensitive information. "Intelligence briefings to the president have to arrange a wide array of very complex issues. So the key was getting the president's attention," says London. Sometimes, Trump's briefers "had to use a very sort of catchy headline approach, which is not really orthodox for us, just to kind of get him to focus without him wanting to pull products such as images, which we would try to include on a tablet so it's not something he can readily take or on large poster size documents that, again, it'd be kind of hard for him to put in his pocket."Aug. 17, 2022

    ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44
