‘No one knows the details’ of how Texas SB4 will work & ‘who will be captured by it’

A controversial Texas immigration law is on hold again after the Supreme Court kicked it back to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Texas law allows local law enforcement to arrest anyone suspected of crossing the U.S. border illegally, something traditionally under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Executive Director of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Marisa Limón Garza, and the center’s Director of Advocacy and Legal Services, Jennifer Babaie join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the reaction among migrants crossing into Texas.March 20, 2024