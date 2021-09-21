'No need for this type of violence': Rep. Gallego reacts to images of border agents on horseback

Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the administration's handling of thousands of Haitian migrants at the Southern border, and the images appearing to show border agents swinging reins on horseback to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande. He says that there are far superior ways for the United States to address the influx of immigrants, and that "there's no need for this type of violence and there's no need for this type of overt, just use of force."Sept. 21, 2021