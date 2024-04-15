IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Jury selection begins in Trump's historic first criminal trial

'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short
April 15, 202409:18
  • Now Playing

    'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    'Put up or shut up time' for Judge Merchan: Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order

    03:58

  • ‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’

    06:28

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war

    06:17

  • Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04

  • Gerstell: ‘You couldn’t possibly pick a worse time to blind ourselves’ by failing to pass FISA

    08:36

  • 'Man on a Mission': Howard Buffett urges U.S. farmers to support Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

    06:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

  • AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban

    05:46

  • Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

    05:27

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Aid deliveries into Gaza have ‘taken way too long,’ ‘inadequate’ changes from Israel

    08:40

  • ‘I didn’t have any human rights’: Hostage captured on October 7 speaks with Andrea Mitchell

    10:06

  • Released hostage: ‘there was no oxygen’ in Hamas tunnels, ‘they left us with no water and no food’

    04:08

  • Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states

    03:04

  • Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones

    07:50

  • NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’

    10:05

  • Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order

    01:13

  • Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

    04:05

  • Ben Rhodes on WCK airstrike: We are approaching a ‘tipping point’

    07:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

09:18

Former President Trump is in a Manhattan courtroom today for his hush money trial. Former chief of staff to VP Mike Pence Marc Short weighs in on how the Trump campaign is trying to use the case to their advantage.April 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    'Put up or shut up time' for Judge Merchan: Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order

    03:58

  • ‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’

    06:28

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war

    06:17

  • Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All