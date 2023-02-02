IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols

Mitch Landrieu: 'A piece of the soul of the country died' with Tyre Nichols

White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Tyre Nichols as he was part of the delegation that went to his funeral. “ I know I'm supposed to be the infrastructure coordinator and rebuild, build bridges and rebuild the country for the president, but on days like that you almost have to stop and really focus on what really happened,” says Landrieu. “When that young man's soul left his body, a piece of the soul of the country died with him. He wasn't just one of us, he was in some ways all of us.”Feb. 2, 2023

  Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data

