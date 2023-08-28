‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

Following a debate performance that was positively received by many Republicans, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is articulating his views on racism and equality, sparking anger from many Americans. Susan Page, Tim Miller, and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether he can withstand increased scrutiny as he rises in the polls. “Donald Trump spent two years telling us that he was going to build a wall and that Mexico was going to pay for it. Everybody said that's outlandish, and yet everybody cheered at those rallies because of it. So, I think Vivek feels to me like a younger version of Donald Trump,” Gibbs says. Aug. 28, 2023