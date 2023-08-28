IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

    04:04

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

    09:46

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

    04:32

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

    05:47

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

    06:45

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    06:22

  • Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

    05:04

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

    05:30

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

  • New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

    04:37

  • Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”

    03:43

  • Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

    06:05

  • Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

    06:42

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

    04:56

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

    04:51

  • Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

    09:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

06:10

Following a debate performance that was positively received by many Republicans, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is articulating his views on racism and equality, sparking anger from many Americans. Susan Page, Tim Miller, and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether he can withstand increased scrutiny as he rises in the polls. “Donald Trump spent two years telling us that he was going to build a wall and that Mexico was going to pay for it. Everybody said that's outlandish, and yet everybody cheered at those rallies because of it. So, I think Vivek feels to me like a younger version of Donald Trump,” Gibbs says. Aug. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

    04:04

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

    09:46

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

    04:32

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

    05:47

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

    06:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All