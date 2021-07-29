Kansas City Mayor: Saying mask mandates are for political control is a ’load of malarkey’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the COVID situation in Missouri, as cases surge with the spread of the Delta Variant. The Mayor pushes back on statements made by the Attorney General who asserted that mask mandates are for political control, rather than based on science, calling his statements a “load of malarky.” Mayor Lucas also says, “This is politics for some. This is not politics for those who have been hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri.”July 29, 2021