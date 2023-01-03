‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night football and going into cardiac arrest on the field. Buffalo Bills news beat writer Jay Skurski and Johns Hopkins medicine trauma and critical care surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It was horrifying. And the health care professionals did what they're trained to do,” says Sakran. “That early response, providing that life-saving care is so critical. And we’ve heard that, you know, before Damar left the field that he had returned circulation, which is a very positive sign.”Jan. 3, 2023