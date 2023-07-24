‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

Millions of Americans continue to be impacted by extreme summer heat, with regions of the country experiencing prolonged periods of temperatures over 100 degrees. Climatologist Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the causes of the record-breaking weather and the role climate change plays. “There's a little bit of extra juice because of an El Niño event, a natural warming in the Pacific that elevates global temperatures a little bit. But that's on top of this rising tide of warming from carbon pollution from the ongoing burning of fossil fuels, and those two things are now combining to give us truly unprecedented extreme weather events,” Mann tells Andrea. “Not just the heat domes, the heat waves, but the wildfires, the floods, the super storms. This is climate change. It's not off in the future. It's here, and we need to determine what we're going to do about it.”July 24, 2023