‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a judge to delay Special Council Jack’s Smith’s trial into election interference until 2026, comparing the 11 million pages of documents turned over to them by prosecutors to reading War and Peace 78 times a day. Joyce Vance and Gwen Keyes Fleming join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “A lot of this material will be duplicative. There will be emails and all sorts of things like that. So I think it's misleading, frankly, to use this sort of an analogy,” says Vance. “Trump is a wealthy man. He has the ability to hire teams of lawyers. He has the ability to hire experts who do this sort of computer search, and that will focus their endeavors and their efforts in a way that's much more streamlined and the argument that they tried to make in this brief.”Aug. 18, 2023

