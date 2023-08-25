‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

2024 Republican primary candidates are trying to gain ground on former President Donald Trump in the polls as his legal issues loom. Former Florida Republican Congressman David Jolly and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 2024 presidential race and if the former President’s snowballing legal troubles will impact the minds of voters. Buck says, “it's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed” in the GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in Georgia. “What happened this week is clearly significantly damaging to him in a general election, and yet they're leaning into it. I mean, they're putting his face on T-shirts, his mug shot on T-shirts. I think they need to take this a little more seriously.”Aug. 25, 2023