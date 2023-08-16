‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

More than 106 people have died in the Maui wildfires, and the death toll continues to climb. With only 27% of the burn zone searched, Hawaii’s Governor says officials expect to find between 10 and 20 bodies a day. Bobby Lee, President of Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and Art DeLaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on it. You know? I've been in the fire department for 36 years, I've never seen anything close to this, you know, so it's really heartbreaking,” Lee said. “A fire truck without water and it's, there's not much you can do is like a police officer gun without bullets, you know, we really can't do anything without a water source,” he added.Aug. 16, 2023