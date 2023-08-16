IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

04:11

More than 106 people have died in the Maui wildfires, and the death toll continues to climb. With only 27% of the burn zone searched, Hawaii’s Governor says officials expect to find between 10 and 20 bodies a day. Bobby Lee, President of Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and Art DeLaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on it. You know? I've been in the fire department for 36 years, I've never seen anything close to this, you know, so it's really heartbreaking,” Lee said. “A fire truck without water and it's, there's not much you can do is like a police officer gun without bullets, you know, we really can't do anything without a water source,” he added.Aug. 16, 2023

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All