‘Invisible Hands’ delivers food to those in need

Liam Elkind, co-founder of “Invisible Hands”, a non-profit created during the pandemic to bring food, medicine, and more to people who couldn’t leave their homes, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the organization has expanded its mission. “Food insecurity is not a local issue, it's a global one,” says Elkind. “If anyone out there is interested in joining us, please sign up to volunteer, donate whatever you can, go to invisiblehandsdeliver.org.”Dec. 22, 2021