‘I’m just Serena’: Williams beats world No. 2, advances in her final U.S. Open

NBC News correspondent Rehema Ellis offers a taste of the electric energy at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY as tennis legend Serena Williams defeated the number two player in the world to advance in her final U.S. Open before retirement. Amidst praise and encouragement pouring in courtside and on social media, the star athlete insists, “there’s still a little left in me,” and, “I’m just Serena.” Williams will leave another mark on history when she and her sister Venus play together in a first-round primetime doubles match, a first for Arthur Ashe Stadium and the first time the two tennis stars will play together since the 2018 French Open.Sept. 1, 2022