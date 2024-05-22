'Hope is mandatory': Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents speak out as hostage deal is at a standstill

With talks for a hostage and ceasefire deal at a standstill, the Israeli public is growing increasingly frustrated with the government's failure to bring the hostages home. Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, the parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, spoke to Andrea Mitchell about the recently released video of Hersh and what they’d like President Biden to do to get the hostages released.May 22, 2024