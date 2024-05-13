IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes blockbuster testimony on Day 16 of hush money trial

‘He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign’: Cohen testimony continues
May 13, 202403:52
Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign’: Cohen testimony continues

03:52

Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur are joined by a legal panel to discuss Michael Cohen’s critical testimony focusing on the hush money payment and the "Access Hollywod" tape in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial.May 13, 2024

