Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

05:47

Former President Trump returned to Twitter to release his mugshot and ask for donations from his supporters after his arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia. Greg Bluestein and former Fulton County prosecutor Charlie Bailey join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the next steps in the case and what challenges may lie ahead for the Republican party in the midst of a presidential race. “Georgia is a must win for Republicans,” Bluestein says. “Donald Trump still dominates in all the polls that we've seen of the Republican primary voters here in Georgia. But the general election is obviously broader, the general election brings in a lot more voters than a Republican primary does. And if we've learned anything in 2020, 2021, or 2022, there's moderate swing independent voters. They're willing to split tickets.”Aug. 25, 2023

