“Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

A federal judge blocked Tennessee’s controversial ban on drag performances after the law was challenged by Memphis-based theater group “Friends of George’s.” NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton and Board Member of “Friends of George’s” Micah Winter-Cole join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It’s surreal,” says Winter-Cole. “There was not another option for us. This is the life that we lead. This is an integral part of who we are, and the state put a barrier there, so we had to do this.”June 5, 2023