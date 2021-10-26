‘First Shots’ explores the vaccine race and scientists that ‘brought us out of this pandemic’

Brendan Borrell, author of “The First Shots”, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the race by Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson & Johnson to create a COVID vaccine and the scientists, including Kizzmekia Corbett, who made them possible. “Kizzmekia in particular, she was working there at the NIH, you know, in the very early days of the outbreak it's just her and a few students, vaccinating mice. Who would believe that that would come to be, you know, what saved the country and brought us out of this pandemic,” says Borrell.Oct. 26, 2021