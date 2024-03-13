IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine
March 13, 202409:25
Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine

09:25

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the former National Security Director of European Affairs, retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman to weigh in on the latest in Ukraine and today’s House vote pressuring TikTok to divest from its parent company.March 13, 2024

