‘Everybody can learn something from the way she lived’: Steven Roberts remembers Cokie Roberts

Steven Roberts joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact his wife, American journalist and trailblazer Cokie Roberts, had on the news industry and the people around her. “Not everybody can be a big TV star like Cokie, but everybody can be a good person. Everybody can learn something from the way she lived,” says Roberts. “So many people said to me over the years, so many women said, I started watching Cokie because she says what I would say, she asks the questions I would ask, she’s lived the life I’ve lived, and that perspective was rare in television.”Nov. 4, 2021