‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

Senate President Pro Tempore and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new memoir, “The Road Taken,” and to share his reaction to the rise of threats and violence against government officials, judges, and law enforcement spurred on by former President Trump. “I fear for the country,” Sen. Leahy says. “What they’re saying is, if you do anything that disagrees with Trump there is a target on your back.” In reflecting on the Senate’s role in our democracy and the loss of bipartisanship during his decades serving in the legislative body, he says, “of course there's difference politically, but we should be the conscience of the nation and there are some times where we should all come together.”Aug. 23, 2022