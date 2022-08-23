IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29
  • Now Playing

    ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28

  • Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

11:18

Senate President Pro Tempore and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new memoir, “The Road Taken,” and to share his reaction to the rise of threats and violence against government officials, judges, and law enforcement spurred on by former President Trump. “I fear for the country,” Sen. Leahy says. “What they’re saying is, if you do anything that disagrees with Trump there is a target on your back.” In reflecting on the Senate’s role in our democracy and the loss of bipartisanship during his decades serving in the legislative body, he says, “of course there's difference politically, but we should be the conscience of the nation and there are some times where we should all come together.”Aug. 23, 2022

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29
  • Now Playing

    ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All