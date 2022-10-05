'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

Professor Anita Hill, author of "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence," joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the challenges facing the Supreme Court in their new term and the allegations against pro-life Georgia Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker, who has denied paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Reacting to Senator Rick Scott comparing the allegations against Walker to the allegations levied against Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh in their Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Hill says, “What I hear is an attack on women being able to bring forth information, talk about their experiences, and be taken seriously.” She adds, “I see this as another way of diminishing our experiences, a way of diminishing our credibility.”Oct. 5, 2022