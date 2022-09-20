'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, joins Peter Alexander with his reaction to Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sending migrants to areas like New York, DC, and Martha’s Vineyard, amid new reports that DeSantis may be considering additional migrant flights to Delaware. “This is really regrettable, I argue even despicable,” says Coons. “To take human beings who are here seeking asylum and use them as pawns in a political stunt, to spend at least tens of thousands of dollars, if not more, on chartering a small jet, flying them to a place they don't realize they're going to, under false promises of housing and jobs.” Sept. 20, 2022