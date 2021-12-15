‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the Democratic agenda in Congress as NBC News reports that Senate Democrats could punt the Build Back Better bill to the New Year and focus instead on voting rights legislation. “Democracy is under assault,” says Sen. Warner, who came out in support of reforming the filibuster on voting rights, “We changed the rules to prevent economic catastrophe. Shouldn't we at least do the same for democracy?”Dec. 15, 2021